Kagiso Rabada Cleared to Play as Ban Reduced: The Road to Redemption

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada's ban for a positive drug test has been reduced to one month. After participating in a rehabilitation program, he's set to return to play for the Gujarat Titans. Rabada expressed remorse for his actions and vowed to appreciate his cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:28 IST
Kagiso Rabada (Photo: rabada_25/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has had his suspension reduced from three months to one month after testing positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament earlier this year, reported ESPNcricinfo. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports (SAIDS) confirmed Rabada represented MI Cape Town when he failed a doping test on January 2 against the Durban Super Giants.

The 29-year-old received notification of the decision on April 1, coinciding with his participation in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans in 2025. At that time, the franchise issued a statement that Rabada returned to South Africa "to deal with an important personal matter," without specifying a return date. ESPNcricinfo indicated that Rabada completed an educational program aimed at preventing future substance abuse and is poised to make an immediate comeback, potentially playing against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

While some players have faced long-term suspensions depending on their cricket boards, Rabada's situation seems more favorable. Cricket South Africa is not expected to enforce additional sanctions against him. Recently, Rabada issued an apology, stating, "I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted." Rabada has taken two wickets in two matches for the Titans this season, albeit at an economy rate of 10.38.

Latest News

