Kagiso Rabada's IPL Comeback After Overcoming Substance Setback
Kagiso Rabada, South African pacer, has been cleared to play in the IPL after completing a substance abuse treatment program. Previously, he faced suspension for testing positive for a prohibited drug. Rabada is now set to join Gujarat Titans and is eligible for the World Test Championship final.
South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada is making a return to the field after successfully completing a substance abuse treatment program. The pacer's provisional ban was lifted, allowing him to rejoin his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, after spending time away due to the mandatory program.
The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport announced that Rabada had tested positive for a prohibited substance during the SA20 league in January. His suspension was a result of these charges. However, after fulfilling the treatment requirements, he is now eligible for both the IPL and the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia.
Rabada expressed regret over his actions while emphasizing his dedication to his career, stating, "This moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft." With 241 international appearances, Rabada's return is eagerly awaited by fans and teammates alike.
