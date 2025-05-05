Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada's IPL Comeback After Overcoming Substance Setback

Kagiso Rabada, South African pacer, has been cleared to play in the IPL after completing a substance abuse treatment program. Previously, he faced suspension for testing positive for a prohibited drug. Rabada is now set to join Gujarat Titans and is eligible for the World Test Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:32 IST
Kagiso Rabada's IPL Comeback After Overcoming Substance Setback
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • India

South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada is making a return to the field after successfully completing a substance abuse treatment program. The pacer's provisional ban was lifted, allowing him to rejoin his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, after spending time away due to the mandatory program.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport announced that Rabada had tested positive for a prohibited substance during the SA20 league in January. His suspension was a result of these charges. However, after fulfilling the treatment requirements, he is now eligible for both the IPL and the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rabada expressed regret over his actions while emphasizing his dedication to his career, stating, "This moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft." With 241 international appearances, Rabada's return is eagerly awaited by fans and teammates alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025