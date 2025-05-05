Left Menu

Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France

Three years post the 2022 Champions League final, France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has apologized for his wrongful blame on Liverpool fans for the chaos at Stade de France. Initially attributing the disorder to fans, Darmanin now acknowledges inadequate security measures were at fault after proper investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:16 IST
Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant turn of events, France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has issued a formal apology to Liverpool fans, acknowledging his mistake in blaming them for the chaos before the 2022 Champions League final at Stade de France.

Darmanin, France's Interior Minister at that tumultuous time, initially accused the Liverpool supporters of causing the mayhem, attributing the disorder to fans with fake tickets. However, in a recent YouTube interview on ''Legend,'' he admitted the mistakes made, pointing to unfounded preconceptions and an ill-prepared security setup.

The minister's apology comes after three years, with reflections on improperly designed police measures and assumptions of hooliganism. French senators later confirmed the mishandling by police and officials, highlighting security system inefficiencies rather than fan misconduct as the chaos's root cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025