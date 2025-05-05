Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France

In a significant turn of events, France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has issued a formal apology to Liverpool fans, acknowledging his mistake in blaming them for the chaos before the 2022 Champions League final at Stade de France.

Darmanin, France's Interior Minister at that tumultuous time, initially accused the Liverpool supporters of causing the mayhem, attributing the disorder to fans with fake tickets. However, in a recent YouTube interview on ''Legend,'' he admitted the mistakes made, pointing to unfounded preconceptions and an ill-prepared security setup.

The minister's apology comes after three years, with reflections on improperly designed police measures and assumptions of hooliganism. French senators later confirmed the mishandling by police and officials, highlighting security system inefficiencies rather than fan misconduct as the chaos's root cause.

