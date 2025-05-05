Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians' Impact Sub and Strategic Asset

Rohit Sharma was used as an 'impact sub' for Mumbai Indians, not planned initially but necessitated by his versatility and a minor injury. Despite not making big scores, his role, alongside Ryan Rickelton, set critical match foundations. Jasprit Bumrah's bowling has also improved, boosting Mumbai Indians' playoff prospects.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, revealed that the decision to use Rohit Sharma as an 'impact sub' was not pre-planned but stemmed from a need for versatile players who could bowl and excel in the field. Jayawardene mentioned on Monday that Sharma was managing a niggle from India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign.

Despite minor injuries, Sharma has significantly contributed both on and off the field. His strategic involvement and pairing with Ryan Rickelton have strengthened Mumbai Indians' lineup. Although Sharma hasn't scored major runs recently, his quickfire starts have been crucial, emphasized Jayawardene during MI's training session.

Additionally, the former Sri Lankan captain commented on Jasprit Bumrah's improved bowling pace, contributing to a strengthened attack for Mumbai Indians. Jayawardene has noted that playing their final matches at home could give the team an edge in qualifying for the playoffs, with the team's prospects still open amid several strong competitors.

