Left Menu

Justice Minister’s Apology: Unraveling the Chaos at Stade de France

France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has apologized to Liverpool fans for wrongly accusing them of causing chaos at the 2022 Champions League final. Police mishandled crowds using tear gas and pepper spray, leading to delays. UEFA was later held largely responsible for the failed security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:07 IST
Justice Minister’s Apology: Unraveling the Chaos at Stade de France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has issued a formal apology to Liverpool fans for wrongly blaming them for the chaotic scenes at the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France.

At the time of the incident, Darmanin was the Interior Minister and admitted in a YouTube interview that he mistakenly accused the fans without verifying facts. He explained that his assumptions led to an ease of placing blame without just cause.

Police actions on the day included using tear gas and pepper spray on thousands of Liverpool supporters. UEFA was later found to carry much of the responsibility for not ensuring adequate security, which led to a delayed kickoff and chaotic scenes around the stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025