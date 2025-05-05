Justice Minister’s Apology: Unraveling the Chaos at Stade de France
France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has apologized to Liverpool fans for wrongly accusing them of causing chaos at the 2022 Champions League final. Police mishandled crowds using tear gas and pepper spray, leading to delays. UEFA was later held largely responsible for the failed security measures.
France's Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has issued a formal apology to Liverpool fans for wrongly blaming them for the chaotic scenes at the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France.
At the time of the incident, Darmanin was the Interior Minister and admitted in a YouTube interview that he mistakenly accused the fans without verifying facts. He explained that his assumptions led to an ease of placing blame without just cause.
Police actions on the day included using tear gas and pepper spray on thousands of Liverpool supporters. UEFA was later found to carry much of the responsibility for not ensuring adequate security, which led to a delayed kickoff and chaotic scenes around the stadium.
