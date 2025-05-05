Harry Kane Finally Tastes Victory: First Career Title at 31

Harry Kane, celebrated as one of the world's top forwards, finally clinched his first career title at the age of 31, delivering a heartfelt response to his long-anticipated triumph. In an Instagram post, Kane expressed joy over Bayern Munich's recent Bundesliga win, marking the end of his career's runner-up streak.

Kane's decision to join Bayern Munich seemingly paid off as the club secured their title after a draw between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. Although Kane missed a potentially decisive game against Leipzig due to suspension, he joined his teammates in jubilant celebrations at a Munich restaurant, singing anthems like Queen's "We Are The Champions."

Despite Bayern's lack of other trophies this season, Kane's spirits remain high as they prepare for future titles, including the upcoming Club World Cup. Reflecting on lost finals with Tottenham and the English national team, Kane cherishes this victory, expressing gratitude for the steadfast support from his fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)