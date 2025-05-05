India Hosts 23rd Asian Armwrestling Championship with Global Star Power

India is gearing up to host the prestigious 23rd Asian Armwrestling Championship alongside the 22nd Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi from May 6 to 10. Sponsored by the Pro Panja League and the People's Armwrestling Federation of India, this event will showcase athletic prowess from 14 countries, including India, Iran, and Japan.

Adding a touch of glamour to the announcement, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended a warm welcome to the athletes, expressing hopes for a memorable experience. Meanwhile, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, celebrated the inclusive aspect of the event, noting the global rise in armwrestling's popularity.

The tournament garnered accolades from Assen Hadjitodorov, President of the World Arm Wrestling Federation, who wished participants well. Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Arm Wrestling Federation of India, emphasized the dedication required in the sport, highlighting the athletes' commitment.

Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, outlined ambitions to establish India as a leading nation in arm wrestling. The championship aims to boost participation beyond the current 152 athletes, further cementing India's status as a central hub for the sport in Asia. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)