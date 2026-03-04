Global Sports Events Take a Hit Amid Middle East Turmoil

Sporting events globally are facing significant disruptions due to conflicts involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel. The International Paralympic Committee is grappling with how to get athletes to the Milano Cortina Winter Games amid travel chaos in the Middle East.

Security alerts have halted the ATP Challenger event in Fujairah, while the U.S. men's hockey team withdrew from a World Cup qualifier in Egypt following government advisories. Soccer games in Iran and Qatar are indefinitely postponed as the conflict affects domestic leagues and international encounters.

The ongoing turmoil has also affected Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With safety as the priority, sports bodies continue to assess the situation. Olympic badminton star PV Sindhu returned to India after being stranded in Dubai, highlighting the broader impact on athletes worldwide.