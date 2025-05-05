Left Menu

Pietersen's Impact and Mott's Journey Reshape Delhi Capitals' IPL Playoff Hopes

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott humorously discusses Kevin Pietersen's influence on the team as they chase IPL playoffs. Mott lauds Pietersen's experience and strategic guidance to players, while embracing his new role post-England's T20 head coach. The Capitals look to regain form to secure a playoff spot.

Updated: 05-05-2025 23:15 IST
Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott had a comedic take while assessing franchise team mentor Kevin Pietersen's influence as the battle for playoff spots heats up in IPL's 18th edition. Pietersen has been instrumental, providing players with insights derived from his substantial cricket experience.

Mott, who is part of the Delhi coaching squad and has closely observed Pietersen's collaboration with players, quipped about Pietersen's contributions but acknowledged the significant impact on both young talents and seasoned cricketers. 'Not a lot of money, that's for sure. He's been amazing, sending messages all the time. It's killing him that he's not here,' Mott remarked ahead of their match against Hyderabad.

Mott, who previously served as England's white-ball head coach, further expanded on his transition to his current coaching role, which also includes a three-year contract with Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He expressed satisfaction in taking a more intimate approach with players, a contrast to his extensive experience as a head coach. Delhi, with a strong start this season, is determined to regain its momentum to clinch a playoff spot, currently standing fifth with 12 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

