Unadkat’s Strategy Outplays KL Rahul in Tense League Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad's medium-fast bowler, Jaydev Unadkat, dismissed the notion that bowling round the wicket is a weakness for KL Rahul, after thwarting the experienced wicketkeeper-batter during their intense league match on Monday. The Capitals struggled at 29/4 after seven overs, desperately needing a heroic performance to recover.

Rahul seemed poised for a comeback when on the first ball of the eighth over, Unadkat switched to round the wicket and delivered a full-length ball angled into the off-stump. Rahul attempted to drive, only to edge the ball, hastily caught by Ishan Kishan, ending his brief stay at 10 from 14 balls. Post-match, Unadkat explained his tactical play against Rahul, highlighting it was not targeting any weakness, but rather a strategic variation.

Unadkat elaborated, stating, "I don't see it as Rahul's weakness. As a bowler, you need options, and varying angles is one. Having bowled to KL before, I believe round the wicket gives me an edge." Commending the overall team approach, he added, "We started strong, taking timely wickets which restricted their score." With captain Pat Cummins' remarkable three-wicket spell, Sunrisers Hyderabad held the visitors to 133/7, setting up a chaseable target. (ANI)

