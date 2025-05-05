Washington D.C. Set to Host the 2027 NFL Draft: History in the Making

The National Football League's 2027 draft will take place in Washington, D.C., as revealed by President Donald Trump at the White House. This will mark the first time since 1940 that the league's premier off-season event graces the nation's capital.

Scheduled for the National Mall, the three-day spectacle is anticipated to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees, adding to the city's vibrant energy. The announcement follows a notable agreement between the Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia to re-establish their presence at the former RFK Stadium site.

Planning for the 2030 opening of the new stadium in Washington continues, while the NFL draft tradition of rotating host cities remains strong. After a successful 2025 draft at Lambeau Field, the upcoming selection will occur in Pittsburgh before the iconic event reaches the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)