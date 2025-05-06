Left Menu

Young Tennis Aces Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava Clinch French Open Wild Cards

Iva Jovic, 17, and Emilio Nava, 23, secured wild-card entries to the French Open thanks to top standings in tournaments. Jovic, ranked 120th, will appear in her third consecutive Grand Slam. Nava, ranked 137th, qualifies for the second time. Both are rising stars from California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:11 IST
Young Tennis Aces Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava Clinch French Open Wild Cards
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant breakthrough for American tennis, Iva Jovic, a 17-year-old prodigy, and Emilio Nava, a 23-year-old talent, have secured wild-card invitations to the upcoming French Open. The U.S. Tennis Association chose them based on their top performances and accumulated points over various tournaments held in the last five weeks.

Jovic is making waves, having already competed in her third straight Grand Slam tournament. Notably, she was the youngest American female to win a main-draw match at last year's U.S. Open since 2000, where she ousted Magda Linette, a semifinalist at the 2023 Australian Open. As of this week, Jovic holds the 120th position in the rankings.

On the men's side, Emilio Nava solidified his reputation by earning a spot in the French Open for the second time. Having previously participated in the U.S. Open during 2022 and 2023, Nava currently ranks 137th. Both Jovic and Nava are promising players hailing from California, eager to showcase their talents as the French Open commences on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025