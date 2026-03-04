Left Menu

California Democratic Chair Urges Strategic Candidate Assessment

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks has urged gubernatorial candidates to assess their viability to avoid splitting votes, which could potentially benefit Republican candidates. Despite the low likelihood of Democrats being locked out, Hicks stresses strategic measures to prevent such scenarios, emphasizing unity within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:30 IST
California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks has advised potential gubernatorial candidates to thoroughly evaluate the viability of their campaigns. He expressed concerns that a crowded candidate field could inadvertently aid Republican contenders in the state's open primary system.

The top two candidates, irrespective of party affiliation, proceed to the general election, highlighting the need for Democrats to avoid vote splitting. Although Hicks reasons that the probability of Democrats being excluded from the general election is low, he insists that the party must remain cautious and proactive.

With Governor Gavin Newsom serving a second and final term, and over a dozen Democrats vying for the nomination, Hicks emphasizes a unified strategy to maintain the party's dominance in the historically Democratic state.

