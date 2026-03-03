Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks California Transgender Privacy Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court halted California laws limiting parental access to transgender students' gender identity information, siding with Christian parents. The decision questioned the policies' constitutionality under the First and 14th Amendments, while the case continues through the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:59 IST
The United States Supreme Court delivered a controversial decision on Monday, blocking a set of California laws designed to protect the privacy of transgender students in public schools. The laws in question limited the sharing of gender identity information with parents without the child's consent.

The court, in a 6-3 decision, supported Christian parents challenging these laws, arguing that they violated their religious and parental rights under the First and 14th Amendments. This decision lifts a hold placed on a lower court ruling that originally blocked the measures.

This conflict adds to ongoing nationwide debates over transgender rights, as California argues that these measures were intended to shield students from potential familial hostility. The conservative-majority ruling has stirred dissent among the court's liberal justices, highlighting legal and ethical tensions across the country.

