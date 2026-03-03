Supreme Court Blocks California Transgender Privacy Laws

The United States Supreme Court delivered a controversial decision on Monday, blocking a set of California laws designed to protect the privacy of transgender students in public schools. The laws in question limited the sharing of gender identity information with parents without the child's consent.

The court, in a 6-3 decision, supported Christian parents challenging these laws, arguing that they violated their religious and parental rights under the First and 14th Amendments. This decision lifts a hold placed on a lower court ruling that originally blocked the measures.

This conflict adds to ongoing nationwide debates over transgender rights, as California argues that these measures were intended to shield students from potential familial hostility. The conservative-majority ruling has stirred dissent among the court's liberal justices, highlighting legal and ethical tensions across the country.