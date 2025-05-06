Sports Update: Key Highlights and Surprises

In the latest sports developments, the Toronto Maple Leafs witnessed a setback as goaltender Anthony Stolarz exited mid-game following an on-field collision. No penalty was issued.

Meanwhile, the NFL Draft is set for a historic return to Washington, D.C., according to an announcement made by President Donald Trump. This marks the first occurrence since 1940.

Adding to the excitement, the NHL has revamped its All-Star Weekend, opting for an international event instead, eliciting mixed reactions from stakeholders, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In baseball, A.J. Smith-Shawver dominated the game, leading the Atlanta Braves to a victory against the Cincinnati Reds. The day also saw significant roster changes, with the Ravens releasing Justin Tucker, and the Cardinals signing Josiah Deguara.

Further news highlights changes in coaching roles, with Gregg Popovich stepping into a presidential role at the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable updates include an injury to LeBron James causing him to miss the Met Gala, and the Knicks overcoming the Celtics in a thrilling overtime comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)