Mark Milligan's New Challenge: Reviving Newcastle Jets

Mark Milligan, a former Australia defender, has been appointed head coach of the Newcastle Jets. With his vision aligned with the club's new ownership, he aims to rebuild the team focusing on player development and a high-energy, attacking style. The Jets face challenges after missing playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:54 IST
  • Australia

Mark Milligan, a celebrated former Australia defender, has taken up the role of head coach for the struggling Newcastle Jets. This appointment follows the dismissal of Rob Stanton and marks a significant transition as Milligan is expected to shape the team's future with a sharp focus on dynamic gameplay and player growth.

The 39-year-old, who briefly wore the Jets jersey during the 2008-09 season, expressed enthusiasm about returning under the club's new ownership. He optimistically articulated his strategy, emphasizing player development and the promise of achieving greater success in upcoming A-League seasons.

The Jets, bogged down by financial difficulties and ownership upheavals, see a glimmer of hope with Milligan's vision. Aligning with the Maverick Sports Group's aspirations for the team, the club aims to create an engaging community identity and restore their winning legacy, last seen in the 2008 championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

