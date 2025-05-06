T20 Mumbai League 2025: A Confluence of Stars and Rising Talent at the Auction

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India's prominent domestic T20 cricket tournaments, is preparing for an exhilarating Season 3 auction scheduled to take place in Mumbai this Wednesday. A pool of approximately 280 players, including promising talents like 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, is expected to draw substantial attention amid intense bidding from various franchises.

This year's league, featuring eight teams, will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8. Notable players such as Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani add depth to the talent pool, ensuring competition with a mix of seasoned performers and rising stars eager to make their mark in Indian cricket.

Abhay Hadap, Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association, praised the auction, emphasizing its potential to spotlight emerging talent and redefine domestic T20 standards. With franchises acquiring icons like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, the league promises a thrilling blend of experience and youth, poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)