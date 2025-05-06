Left Menu

T20 Mumbai League 2025: A Confluence of Stars and Rising Talent at the Auction

The T20 Mumbai League 2025, a major domestic T20 tournament, is set for its third season auction in Mumbai. With 280 players, it promises intense competition as franchises bid for emerging stars and established players. Iconic figures like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane enhance the tournament's appeal, creating a cricketing spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:55 IST
Ayush Mhatre in action during IPL 2025 (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India's prominent domestic T20 cricket tournaments, is preparing for an exhilarating Season 3 auction scheduled to take place in Mumbai this Wednesday. A pool of approximately 280 players, including promising talents like 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, is expected to draw substantial attention amid intense bidding from various franchises.

This year's league, featuring eight teams, will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8. Notable players such as Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani add depth to the talent pool, ensuring competition with a mix of seasoned performers and rising stars eager to make their mark in Indian cricket.

Abhay Hadap, Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association, praised the auction, emphasizing its potential to spotlight emerging talent and redefine domestic T20 standards. With franchises acquiring icons like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, the league promises a thrilling blend of experience and youth, poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

