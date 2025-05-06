Left Menu

Rajasthan Triumphs with Gold at Khelo India Youth Games in Thrilling Pistol Duel

Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank Choudhary secured gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the KIYG 2025. The intense final saw them edge out Uttar Pradesh's team in a tight 17-15 victory. Delhi clinched bronze, defeating Haryana 16-14.

Shooting medal winners at Khelo India Youth Games 2025 (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank Choudhary captured the first gold medal of the event. They triumphed over Uttar Pradesh in a nail-biting 10m air pistol mixed team final on Monday.

Tied at 15-15, Prachi's composed 10.6 shot clinched victory, leading Rajasthan to defeat Uttar Pradesh's Dev Pratap and Urva Chaudhary. Prachi expressed her delight, saying, "I'm happy my last shot was good enough to give us gold." Dev, in his debut, and teammate Urva showcased strong performance despite their loss.

In the bronze medal event, Delhi's Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana overcame an early deficit to beat Haryana's Pratik Sheokand and Kanak 16-14, culminating in a thrilling finish. The competition highlighted the youthful talent and competitive spirit of these young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

