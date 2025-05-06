Anna Muzychuk: A Chess Grandmaster's Journey Through Sacrifices and Successes

World-renowned Ukrainian chess grandmaster Anna Muzychuk praises the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, highlighting the open chances for every participant, including India's top players like Koneru Humpy and Vaishali R. The event is touted as the strongest women's tournament, thanks to its high ratings and fierce competition.

The Norway Chess tournament, featuring a unique six-player double round-robin format, attracts both the top male and female chess talents. In its 2025 edition, celebrated players, including reigning world champion Ju Wenjin and Indian legend Humpy, promise an intense and unpredictable contest, says Muzychuk, who was runner-up in last year's inaugural event.

Muzychuk's relentless pursuit of chess and her advocacy for equal opportunities is shaped by her upbringing in Western Ukraine, a region steeped in chess culture. Despite numerous achievements, including world titles in Blitz and Rapid Chess, Anna aspires to win the Women's World title in classical chess, while promoting equal pay and rights for female players.

