IPL Showdown: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

In a crucial IPL match, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Gujarat made a change by bringing back Arshad Khan, while Mumbai retained their squad. Kagiso returned to the team after an absence, but requires more training before playing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In an exciting IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field against the formidable Mumbai Indians after winning the toss on Tuesday.

Gujarat has reintroduced pacer Arshad Khan into their lineup, in place of Washington Sundar, as they aim to clinch victory. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians decided to stick with their previous playing eleven.

South African pacer Kagiso has rejoined the Titans after missing initial games, though he will not take the field yet, as per Gill's statement, as he requires additional training sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

