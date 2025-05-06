IPL Showdown: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

In an exciting IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field against the formidable Mumbai Indians after winning the toss on Tuesday.

Gujarat has reintroduced pacer Arshad Khan into their lineup, in place of Washington Sundar, as they aim to clinch victory. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians decided to stick with their previous playing eleven.

South African pacer Kagiso has rejoined the Titans after missing initial games, though he will not take the field yet, as per Gill's statement, as he requires additional training sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)