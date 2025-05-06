Left Menu

Pratap Lakra's Inspiring Hockey Journey: From Village Fields to National Camp

Pratap Lakra, a promising hockey defender from Odisha's Sundargarh district, has battled back from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic to earn a spot in the Indian senior men's hockey camp. Overcoming financial difficulties and pandemic setbacks, his persistence has resulted in a significant comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:40 IST
Pratap Lakra's Inspiring Hockey Journey: From Village Fields to National Camp
Pratap Lakra (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pratap Lakra's path to the Indian senior men's hockey camp is an inspiring story of resilience and triumph over adversity. The 24-year-old defender from Sundargarh, Odisha, a region famed for producing hockey legends, has made a remarkable comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his promising career. He is one of only two new attendees at the prestigious national camp, underscoring his grit and determination. This achievement follows Lakra's impressive performance at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, where he played a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh's run to a silver medal finish.

"Coming back after the lockdown was challenging," Lakra admits. "I lost fitness and momentum, feeling like my aspirations were slipping away. Nonetheless, I persisted with training." Lakra's love for hockey began in his childhood, playing barefoot in village fields. Inspired by his father, a former player, and his sister Preeti, an Odisha state player, Lakra's familial roots in the sport ran deep. "Despite our farming background, hockey is in our blood," he says. Financial challenges did not deter him; supportive figures like a Hockey Gangpur official provided key assistance during his formative years.

Despite initial setbacks during the pandemic, Lakra showed remarkable resilience. He was released from the junior national camp and saw a drop in his fitness. However, relentless self-training on the Railway team's turf paid dividends. By 2018, Lakra secured a stable position with South Central Railway, enabling him to focus on his sport. Transitioning to representing Madhya Pradesh in 2025 proved pivotal, as his defensive prowess caught the attention of selectors. Lakra's recent performance in the Senior Nationals highlighted his dedication and adaptability in high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025