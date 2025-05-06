Pratap Lakra's Inspiring Hockey Journey: From Village Fields to National Camp

Pratap Lakra's path to the Indian senior men's hockey camp is an inspiring story of resilience and triumph over adversity. The 24-year-old defender from Sundargarh, Odisha, a region famed for producing hockey legends, has made a remarkable comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his promising career. He is one of only two new attendees at the prestigious national camp, underscoring his grit and determination. This achievement follows Lakra's impressive performance at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, where he played a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh's run to a silver medal finish.

"Coming back after the lockdown was challenging," Lakra admits. "I lost fitness and momentum, feeling like my aspirations were slipping away. Nonetheless, I persisted with training." Lakra's love for hockey began in his childhood, playing barefoot in village fields. Inspired by his father, a former player, and his sister Preeti, an Odisha state player, Lakra's familial roots in the sport ran deep. "Despite our farming background, hockey is in our blood," he says. Financial challenges did not deter him; supportive figures like a Hockey Gangpur official provided key assistance during his formative years.

Despite initial setbacks during the pandemic, Lakra showed remarkable resilience. He was released from the junior national camp and saw a drop in his fitness. However, relentless self-training on the Railway team's turf paid dividends. By 2018, Lakra secured a stable position with South Central Railway, enabling him to focus on his sport. Transitioning to representing Madhya Pradesh in 2025 proved pivotal, as his defensive prowess caught the attention of selectors. Lakra's recent performance in the Senior Nationals highlighted his dedication and adaptability in high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)