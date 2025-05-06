Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Record-Equaling Overshadow of Woes at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya made history with joint-most deliveries in an IPL over against Gujarat Titans, registering 11 balls due to three wides and two no-balls, conceding 18 runs. Despite challenges, Corbin Bosch's 27 off 22 powered Mumbai to 155/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:04 IST
Hardik Pandya's Record-Equaling Overshadow of Woes at Wankhede
Hardik Pandya (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya found himself in the limelight for an unfortunate record during a match against Gujarat Titans. Pandya delivered the joint-highest number of balls in an IPL over, spanning 11 deliveries, owing to three wides and two no-balls, eventually conceding 18 runs. This feat has only been achieved by four other bowlers in the history of the league.

Entering the attack in the eighth over, Pandya struggled with control, beginning his over with a string of extras, including multiple wides and a no-ball. The erratic spell allowed Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill to capitalize, hitting a six on the fourth legal ball. Despite efforts, Pandya closed the over with a dot ball, unable to salvage the run damage.

Pandya's disappointments extended to his batting performance, as he exited the crease after a mere 1 from 3 balls. Attempting an ambitious slog sweep off Sai Kishore, he was caught by Titans' skipper Shubman Gill. Despite their captain's struggles, Mumbai Indians managed to reach 155/8, thanks to Corbin Bosch's late power-hitting that injected 27 crucial runs off 22 balls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025