Hardik Pandya's Record-Equaling Overshadow of Woes at Wankhede

In a dramatic turn of events at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya found himself in the limelight for an unfortunate record during a match against Gujarat Titans. Pandya delivered the joint-highest number of balls in an IPL over, spanning 11 deliveries, owing to three wides and two no-balls, eventually conceding 18 runs. This feat has only been achieved by four other bowlers in the history of the league.

Entering the attack in the eighth over, Pandya struggled with control, beginning his over with a string of extras, including multiple wides and a no-ball. The erratic spell allowed Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill to capitalize, hitting a six on the fourth legal ball. Despite efforts, Pandya closed the over with a dot ball, unable to salvage the run damage.

Pandya's disappointments extended to his batting performance, as he exited the crease after a mere 1 from 3 balls. Attempting an ambitious slog sweep off Sai Kishore, he was caught by Titans' skipper Shubman Gill. Despite their captain's struggles, Mumbai Indians managed to reach 155/8, thanks to Corbin Bosch's late power-hitting that injected 27 crucial runs off 22 balls. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)