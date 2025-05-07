Left Menu

Jake Gordon's Home Ground Commitment: Wallabies Star Chooses Patriots Over Pesos

Jake Gordon, a key player for the Wallabies, has turned down overseas offers to remain with Australian rugby until the 2027 World Cup. He aims to face the British & Irish Lions and debut in the World Cup at home. Gordon will continue leading the NSW Waratahs, rejoining from injury soon.

In a bold move, scrumhalf Jake Gordon has chosen loyalty over lucrative contracts, deciding to stay with the Wallabies until the 2027 World Cup. Despite tempting offers from clubs in France, England, and Japan, Gordon commits to Australian rugby, embracing the chance to face the British & Irish Lions on home turf this year.

The 31-year-old, who claims 2024 as his standout year with the Wallabies, is keen to maintain his upward trajectory. This comes as he sets his sights on major milestones, including participating in the Lions Series and the home Rugby World Cup. With nine test appearances last season, he poses stiff competition for the number nine jersey alongside Tate McDermott.

Gordon, returning from a knee injury, will captain the New South Wales Waratahs in their upcoming Super Rugby matches. His leadership is credited with guiding the Waratahs since 2021, a role he cherishes as the team aims to sustain their impressive home record against the ACT Brumbies. Rugby Australia recently secured contract extensions with several Wallabies, underscoring a commitment to local talent.

