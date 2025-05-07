Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Stellar Strike: Joining the Elites with 500 Runs Before 26

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill became the third IPL skipper under 26 years old to score over 500 runs in a season, joining Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Gill's achievement came during a crucial match against Mumbai Indians, elevating his team to the top of the standings.

07-05-2025
Shubman Gill. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an remarkable display of talent, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has joined an exclusive list of Indian Premier League skippers, becoming the third player to score over 500 runs in a season before the age of 26. Gill's feat places him alongside iconic figures like Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

The prodigious 25-year-old achieved this milestone during a pivotal match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, where he scored 43 runs off 46 balls. Gill's performance has been noteworthy this season, amassing 508 runs from 11 matches, with a commendable average of 50.80 and a stunning strike rate exceeding 152.

As the third-highest run-getter of the season, Gill's captaincy and batting have propelled Gujarat Titans to the top of the standings with eight wins and 16 points. During the rain-affected match, Gujarat Titans secured a thrilling last-ball victory by three wickets, highlighted by Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee's pivotal finishing blows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

