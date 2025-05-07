Scrumhalf Jake Gordon Commits to Wallabies Until 2027 World Cup

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon has made a decisive choice to remain with the Wallabies, extending his contract through the 2027 World Cup, despite lucrative offers from overseas clubs. His commitment reflects his ambition to partake in key fixtures, including the British & Irish Lions series this year.

Gordon, 31, attracted attention last season, starting nine tests under coach Joe Schmidt. With Schmidt extending his tenure through mid-next year before yielding to Les Kiss, Gordon sees potential for further growth and success within the Wallabies framework.

Gordon emphasized his desire for continuous development and significant victories, expressing confidence in the current coaching team's capability. This decision follows a trend of Wallabies—including Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight—reinforcing their allegiance to Rugby Australia.

