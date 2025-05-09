Tensions Escalate: Sports Events Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Sediments of tension between India and Pakistan have forced a suspension of prominent sports events in India. On Friday, the BCCI halted the IPL 2025 season for a week following a series of attacks by Pakistan.

The cessation was a reactive step to Pakistan's coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border—a retaliation to India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps after a lethal assault in Kashmir. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized on assessing the broader implications before resuming the tournament.

A similar fate awaits the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, initially slated for May 24, which was postponed in what organizers termed as prioritizing athlete safety amidst the escalating tensions. Cricket Association of Bengal also postponed its T20 league, aligning with national security advisories.

