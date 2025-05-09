Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Sports Events Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border attacks, multiple sporting events in India, including the IPL 2025 and Neeraj Chopra Classic, have been suspended or postponed. Authorities stress this precautionary measure ensures safety, whilst hoping for swift peaceful resolutions.

Fans cheering during a match (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Sediments of tension between India and Pakistan have forced a suspension of prominent sports events in India. On Friday, the BCCI halted the IPL 2025 season for a week following a series of attacks by Pakistan.

The cessation was a reactive step to Pakistan's coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border—a retaliation to India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps after a lethal assault in Kashmir. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized on assessing the broader implications before resuming the tournament.

A similar fate awaits the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, initially slated for May 24, which was postponed in what organizers termed as prioritizing athlete safety amidst the escalating tensions. Cricket Association of Bengal also postponed its T20 league, aligning with national security advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

