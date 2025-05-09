Left Menu

Nihal Sarin Shines at Asian Individual Chess Championship

Nihal Sarin secured his second consecutive victory at the Asian Individual Chess Championship, achieving a joint second position. Displaying superior strategy, Sarin skillfully executed the Queen’s gambit against Iranian Reza Mahdevi. As Baradiya Danehswar leads, Indian players anticipate securing top eight positions for World Cup qualification.

Top seed Nihal Sarin continued his impressive streak at the Asian Individual Chess Championship, registering his second consecutive win to claim a joint second position after the third round on Friday.

Sarin's encounter against Iran's Reza Mahdevi was characterized by his adept execution of the Queen's gambit. Playing with the white pieces, Sarin maintained initiative throughout, sealing his win through strategic superiority.

Meanwhile, Baradiya Danehswar of Iran took the sole lead with three points. Other Indian contenders, including L R Srihari and P Iniyan, are making their presence felt with aspirations for a top-eight finish, which would secure a spot in the upcoming World Chess Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

