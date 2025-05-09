Nihal Sarin Shines at Asian Individual Chess Championship

Top seed Nihal Sarin continued his impressive streak at the Asian Individual Chess Championship, registering his second consecutive win to claim a joint second position after the third round on Friday.

Sarin's encounter against Iran's Reza Mahdevi was characterized by his adept execution of the Queen's gambit. Playing with the white pieces, Sarin maintained initiative throughout, sealing his win through strategic superiority.

Meanwhile, Baradiya Danehswar of Iran took the sole lead with three points. Other Indian contenders, including L R Srihari and P Iniyan, are making their presence felt with aspirations for a top-eight finish, which would secure a spot in the upcoming World Chess Cup.

