Gimenez Shines as Milan Triumphs Over Bologna in Serie A Clash

In a thrilling Serie A match on Friday, AC Milan showcased resilience by defeating Bologna 3-1, significantly boosting its prospects for European competition next season. Santiago Gimenez emerged as a standout player, netting two goals and contributing an assist.

The match saw Bologna initially take the lead when Riccardo Orsolini scored in the 48th minute. However, Milan's determination shone through as Gimenez equalized in the 73rd minute. Despite having a second goal disallowed shortly after, Milan's relentless offense paid off with Joao Felix assisting the eventual winning goal by Christian Pulisic.

Gimenez sealed the match in stoppage time, scoring his second and Milan's third, delivering a satisfying conclusion for the squad. This victory also serves as a warm-up for their impending Coppa Italia final in Rome next Wednesday.

