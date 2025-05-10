Madhura Dhamangaonkar Shines: A Dream Comeback with World Cup Gold
Madhura Dhamangaonkar secured her first-ever individual World Cup gold in archery, leading India's remarkable medal haul at the Stage 2 event. Unranked after a three-year hiatus, she bested USA's Carson Krahe in a thrilling final. Her achievements highlight India's rising talent in compound archery ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
Madhura Dhamangaonkar made a triumphant return to archery, capturing her inaugural individual World Cup gold medal, as she spearheaded India's impressive medal tally in compound archery at the Stage 2 event.
Despite being unranked due to a three-year break, Madhura delivered an outstanding performance, narrowly defeating USA's Carson Krahe 139-138 in a dramatic final.
The 24-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, showcased India's potential in compound archery, especially ahead of its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, where the nation aims for its first medal in the sport.
