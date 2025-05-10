AFI Enforces Stricter Rules on Athletes Competing Abroad

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has unveiled a new policy targeting athletes who compete or train abroad without obtaining prior written consent from the federation. This initiative will lead to disciplinary measures against non-compliant athletes, with their performances being deemed invalid for official record books.

According to AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo, athletes must secure permission to ensure alignment with national team strategies for key events like the Olympics and Asian Games. Sagoo emphasized the importance of the AFI being informed about individual athletes' activities abroad to effectively manage international exposure.

During a recent virtual Core Committee meeting, the AFI outlined that applications for such permissions must be submitted at least 30 days before the competition, including an invitation and possibly a recommendation letter. The review process is set to promise transparency in approvals or rejections.

(With inputs from agencies.)