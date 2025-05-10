Rishabh Pant: The New Vice-Captain in Indian Test Cricket

In a bold move, Rishabh Pant is poised to become India's new vice-captain in Test cricket, with promising batter Shubman Gill being prepared to lead the national team in this classic format.

Pant, known for his stellar performances overseas, stands out as a frontrunner for the role. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness concerns rule him out from leadership duties. Pant's impressive track record, including centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa, underscores his eligibility.

Meanwhile, the cricket community is abuzz with talks of Virat Kohli's possible retirement from Test cricket. The BCCI has been considering Kohli's leadership for the England series to support Gill's development. As Rohit Sharma announces his Test retirement, Kohli's participation is crucial in future challenges. The BCCI remains reserved about official discussions with Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)