Left Menu

Rishabh Pant: The New Vice-Captain in Indian Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant is expected to become India's new Test vice-captain, with Shubman Gill set to lead. Pant's overseas performance makes him an ideal choice. Virat Kohli's potential retirement and Rohit Sharma's exit are significant developments. BCCI remains silent on these transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:36 IST
Rishabh Pant: The New Vice-Captain in Indian Test Cricket
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Rishabh Pant is poised to become India's new vice-captain in Test cricket, with promising batter Shubman Gill being prepared to lead the national team in this classic format.

Pant, known for his stellar performances overseas, stands out as a frontrunner for the role. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness concerns rule him out from leadership duties. Pant's impressive track record, including centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa, underscores his eligibility.

Meanwhile, the cricket community is abuzz with talks of Virat Kohli's possible retirement from Test cricket. The BCCI has been considering Kohli's leadership for the England series to support Gill's development. As Rohit Sharma announces his Test retirement, Kohli's participation is crucial in future challenges. The BCCI remains reserved about official discussions with Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025