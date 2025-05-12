UEC Proposes Financial System to Reward Player Development

The Union of European Clubs (UEC) has unveiled a novel financial proposal aimed at redistributing wealth within European football. The proposed system titled 'Player Development Reward' (PDR) suggests UEFA allocate 5% of its total revenue from club competitions to support lower-ranked clubs involved in developing top players.

UEFA's projected revenue of 4.4 billion euros for the 2024-25 season implies that 220 million euros could be redirected to clubs that nurture talent. Only those clubs not reaching the league phase of the Champions League would qualify for these payouts, determined by playing time and prize money accrued by their players in UEFA competitions.

The UEC emphasizes that the proposal addresses fairness, acknowledging that clubs investing in player development deserve rewards. Anticipated feedback from European Commission and football stakeholders has been promising. However, UEFA, committed to a different revenue-sharing model, is yet to comment on the proposal.

