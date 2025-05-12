Virat Kohli Retires: Tributes Pour In for Cricket Legend
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, ending a remarkable journey in the sport's longest format. Tributes from cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri celebrated Kohli's influence and contributions, lauding his fitness, passion, and leadership, which left an indelible mark on the game globally.
Virat Kohli, the celebrated Indian batsman, has announced his retirement from test cricket. This marks the end of an era for the player who significantly influenced the game with his passion, fitness, and leadership, becoming a symbol of modern Indian cricket.
Tributes from cricket icons poured in. Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar recalled Kohli's warm gesture from a decade ago and praised his legacy of inspiring young cricketers. Ravi Shastri, former coach, described Kohli as a 'modern-day giant' who left lasting memories on and off the pitch.
Cricketing peers and veterans, including Michael Vaughan and Greg Chappell, recognized Kohli's unparalleled impact on test cricket, celebrating his unwavering commitment and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind in Indian sports history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
