Left Menu

Virat Kohli Retires: Tributes Pour In for Cricket Legend

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, ending a remarkable journey in the sport's longest format. Tributes from cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri celebrated Kohli's influence and contributions, lauding his fitness, passion, and leadership, which left an indelible mark on the game globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:26 IST
Virat Kohli Retires: Tributes Pour In for Cricket Legend
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the celebrated Indian batsman, has announced his retirement from test cricket. This marks the end of an era for the player who significantly influenced the game with his passion, fitness, and leadership, becoming a symbol of modern Indian cricket.

Tributes from cricket icons poured in. Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar recalled Kohli's warm gesture from a decade ago and praised his legacy of inspiring young cricketers. Ravi Shastri, former coach, described Kohli as a 'modern-day giant' who left lasting memories on and off the pitch.

Cricketing peers and veterans, including Michael Vaughan and Greg Chappell, recognized Kohli's unparalleled impact on test cricket, celebrating his unwavering commitment and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind in Indian sports history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025