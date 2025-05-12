Carlo Ancelotti's Step into Brazilian Legacy: A Revolutionary Shift

Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most celebrated managers in international football, is making waves with his upcoming move to coach Brazil's national team. The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) confirmed his appointment, a decision hailed as a major strategic stride towards reclaiming Brazil's dominance in the sport.

The news comes as Ancelotti completes a fruitful era with Real Madrid, where despite an impressive track record, the club will end this season without new trophies. Set to replace him at Real is former player Xabi Alonso, who has reportedly agreed to a two-year leadership role.

Ancelotti will begin his preparation for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay next week. The transition signals an ambitious vision for the CBF, with President Ednaldo Rodrigues asserting the move underscores Brazil's unwavering football ambitions. Meanwhile, an announcement from Real Madrid on his departure is anticipated soon.

