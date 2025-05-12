End of an Era: Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket

The cricket world is paying tribute to Virat Kohli, who has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a remarkable era. The 36-year-old, whose career spanned 9230 runs and 30 centuries, leaves a legacy cherished by fans and teammates alike.

Former and current players across the globe recognized Kohli's contributions to the sport, lauding his leadership and competitive spirit. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, emphasized Kohli's influence in transforming the team's overseas performance.

As Kohli shifts his focus to ODIs, cricketing greats continue to celebrate the unmatched passion and dedication he brought to Test cricket. His commitment to the sport is seen as a beacon for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)