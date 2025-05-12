Left Menu

End of an Era: Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket

Virat Kohli, an eminent figure in the cricket world, has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a stellar career. He leaves behind a legacy of 9230 runs, aggressive leadership, and a commitment to excellence. Tributes pour in from cricket luminaries, celebrating his impact on Indian cricket.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:44 IST
The cricket world is paying tribute to Virat Kohli, who has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a remarkable era. The 36-year-old, whose career spanned 9230 runs and 30 centuries, leaves a legacy cherished by fans and teammates alike.

Former and current players across the globe recognized Kohli's contributions to the sport, lauding his leadership and competitive spirit. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, emphasized Kohli's influence in transforming the team's overseas performance.

As Kohli shifts his focus to ODIs, cricketing greats continue to celebrate the unmatched passion and dedication he brought to Test cricket. His commitment to the sport is seen as a beacon for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

