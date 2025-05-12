Inter Milan's Unsung Heroes Fuel Scudetto Dream

Inter Milan's quest to defend their Serie A title remains alive after securing a crucial away victory, showcasing the depth of their squad. Their Scudetto and Champions League ambitions are propelled by contributions from typically lesser-used players.

After a gripping Champions League decider against Barcelona, manager Simone Inzaghi made strategic changes, resting key players. The strategy paid off, with Inter achieving two consecutive league victories, including a 2-0 win over Torino, cutting Napoli's lead to one point.

Fringe players like Nicola Zalewski and Kristjan Asslani stepped up at pivotal moments, exemplified by Zalewski's exquisite goal. With Inter facing potential absences of key players in upcoming matches, reliance on bench strength remains essential.

