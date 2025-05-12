Left Menu

Drone Drama: Truls Moregard's Unexpected Training Mishap

Swedish table tennis player Truls Moregard experienced a bizarre accident when a drone filming his practice collided with a lamp and struck his left hand. Although injured, Moregard remains undeterred, continuing his rigorous preparations for the upcoming World Championship in Doha.

Updated: 12-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:09 IST
Drone Drama: Truls Moregard's Unexpected Training Mishap

Swedish table tennis star Truls Moregard found himself in an unusual situation this year when a drone, used for filming, inadvertently collided with a lamp and fell, striking him. The incident occurred during a practice session in his hometown of Eslov.

The 23-year-old, who achieved notable success with two silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, suffered an injury to his left hand. "It's okay now, but the drone hit badly and broke half the nail. It bled a lot and throbbed painfully," Moregard recounted to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Despite the mishap, Moregard, a right-handed player, remains focused on his upcoming participation in the World Championship set to commence on May 17 in Doha. The accident, though startling, hasn't disrupted his preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

