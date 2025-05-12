Left Menu

The Rise of Virat Kohli: From Doubts to Dominance

Former selector Sanjay Jagdale reminisces about Virat Kohli's early selection in the Indian cricket team, despite initial doubts. Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, was first noticed after a stellar performance in Australia. His retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:37 IST
Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's illustrious career, former national selector Sanjay Jagdale shared insights into the early days when Kohli was an emerging talent. Selected for the national team amidst skepticism, Kohli made a formidable impression on the cricketing fraternity.

Initially recommended by Dilip Vengsarkar, then-chairman of the selection committee, Kohli was first included in the Indian ODI team. His debut match against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Though some critics doubted the decision to include a young Kohli, his talent and confidence soon silenced them. Jagdale emphasized Kohli's significance after Sachin Tendulkar and urged respect for his decision to retire from Test cricket, acknowledging the void he leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

