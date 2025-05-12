The Rise of Virat Kohli: From Doubts to Dominance

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's illustrious career, former national selector Sanjay Jagdale shared insights into the early days when Kohli was an emerging talent. Selected for the national team amidst skepticism, Kohli made a formidable impression on the cricketing fraternity.

Initially recommended by Dilip Vengsarkar, then-chairman of the selection committee, Kohli was first included in the Indian ODI team. His debut match against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Though some critics doubted the decision to include a young Kohli, his talent and confidence soon silenced them. Jagdale emphasized Kohli's significance after Sachin Tendulkar and urged respect for his decision to retire from Test cricket, acknowledging the void he leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)