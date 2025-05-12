Shaun Tait Appointed as Bangladesh's Fast-Bowling Coach

Former Australian pace icon Shaun Tait is set to take charge of Bangladesh's fast-bowling division, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced. Tait's contract extends until November 2027, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Renowned for his blistering pace, Tait played in 59 international matches, claiming 95 wickets throughout his decade-long career.

Tait fills the vacancy left by New Zealand's Andre Adams and will work alongside head coach Phil Simmons. In his new role, Tait emphasized the importance of results, particularly with the young talent in Bangladesh, setting his sights on improving the team's performance.

Tait, 42, brings experience coaching several national teams, including Pakistan and West Indies, and has held various coaching positions in premier leagues globally. He was recently head coach of the Chittagong Kings and also featured in the team's 2012-13 Bangladesh Premier League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)