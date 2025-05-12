End of an Era: Indian Cricket Icons Retire Ahead of WTC Cycle

As the World Test Championship cycle begins anew, India bids adieu to its illustrious Test cricket figures. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, central to India's strategies in the recent Border-Gavaskar series, have announced their retirements, signaling an end to an era as India transitions to a new cricketing regime.

Virat Kohli disclosed his retirement from red-ball cricket, a decision reflecting a wider exodus from the Test format within India's cricket landscape. His announcement follows Ravichandran Ashwin's mid-tournament retirement during the Australia Border-Gavaskar series. Their absence looms large as India gears up for challenging Test matches in England under Gautam Gambhir's guidance.

As India aims to redeem its World Test Championship campaign, memories linger of their thrashing at home by New Zealand prior to a resounding victory in Australia. Notably, veterans Rohit and Ashwin struggled, culminating in Ashwin's retirement after an emotional dressing room encounter with Kohli in the rain-drenched Gabba.

