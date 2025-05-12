Left Menu

IPL Resumes Amid Ceasefire: A Summer of Cricket Awaits

The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 across six venues, after a halt due to airspace tensions between India and Pakistan. With a revised schedule, the final is on June 3. Challenges remain, including foreign player availability and clashes with India A's England tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025, starting from May 17. This decision follows a temporary suspension of the league due to cross-border tensions with Pakistan.

The tournament, comprising of 17 matches across six venues, will culminate in the finals on June 3. The BCCI assures that extensive consultations with government bodies and stakeholders have paved the way for this resumption. Details of the playoff venues will be disclosed soon.

However, there are lingering challenges, particularly with the availability of foreign players. Additionally, the IPL's revised dates coincide with the India A tour to England. The BCCI is expected to address potential scheduling conflicts in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

