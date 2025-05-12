Virat Kohli: Ending the Era of India's Fortress

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricket legend, has decided to hang up his boots in the Test cricket format, bringing to a close an illustrious 14-year career. Kohli's departure leaves a notable void both in India's batting lineup and leadership structure just as the team braces for an intense home season starting with a series against the West Indies on October 2. The announcement precedes India's scheduled tour of England commencing on June 20, marking the beginning of their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

Kohli's era at home is characterized by prolific run-making and strategic brilliance that hammered visiting teams. His captaincy transformed India into an indomitable force, with pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, alongside spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja delivering stellar performances. At home, Kohli amassed an impressive 4,336 runs over 55 matches, boasting a remarkable average of 55.58 alongside 14 centuries.

His performance was especially noteworthy between 2011 and 2019, where he emerged as India's leading batter. Nonetheless, as cricket formats evolved and competition intensified, Kohli's dominance saw a decline from 2020 onward, though he still delivered crucial performances. As a captain, he guided India to 24 Test victories at home, a testament to his tactical acumen and leadership. Still, the question remains: can Kohli's successor replicate such monumental success on home turf?

