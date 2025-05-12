Left Menu

From Managing Soccer to Managing Aid: Janne Andersson's New Mission

Janne Andersson, former Sweden national team coach, has shifted his focus from soccer to humanitarian aid by joining The Blue Light Foundation to support Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict. After leading Sweden to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, Andersson retired from coaching in 2023 to contribute to relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:51 IST
Janne Andersson, the former manager of the Sweden national soccer team, is now dedicating his efforts to humanitarian aid for Ukraine through The Blue Light Foundation, according to Swedish media. Andersson, who led Sweden to a remarkable run in the 2018 World Cup, ended his tenure as coach in late 2023 after Sweden failed to secure a spot in the European Championship.

Having announced his retirement from coaching in April, Andersson is channeling his time towards supporting the Ukrainian people as they face the prolonged Russian invasion. 'I have retired as a football coach and now have the time to do some good,' Andersson explained in a press release.

Part of his initiative includes volunteering to drive emergency vehicles to Ukraine. The aid, consisting of donated vehicles and equipment worth around 30 million SEK ($3.05 million), will be delivered to Lviv as part of a larger humanitarian effort by The Blue Light Foundation, which supports emergency service workers. ($1 = 9.8217 Swedish crowns)

(With inputs from agencies.)

