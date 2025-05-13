Virat Kohli Bids Farewell: A Test Cricket Legacy

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian batter, has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an illustrious 14-year career. Renowned for his leadership and aggressive style, Kohli leaves behind a formidable legacy, having transformed the Indian Test team into a global force that challenged cricket's traditional powerhouses.

During his tenure, Kohli emerged as India's most successful captain with 40 wins out of 68 matches. Known for demanding excellence, he fostered a team culture that prided itself on fitness and resilience, pushing his players to new heights on both home and international grounds.

Kohli's impact was particularly profound in difficult overseas conditions, notably guiding India to its first-ever series win in Australia. As he steps away, Kohli's tenure will be remembered for the fearless mindset he instilled, and his unparalleled contributions to India's cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)