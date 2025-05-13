Left Menu

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell: A Test Cricket Legacy

Virat Kohli, India's legendary cricketer, retires from Test cricket, ending a stellar 14-year career. Kohli, revered for his leadership and batting prowess, transformed India's Test team into a global powerhouse. His record as captain is unparalleled, leaving behind a legacy of aggression, dominance, and unmatched success in the cricketing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:29 IST
Virat Kohli's series win in Australia remains his crown jewel (Photo- @ICC). Image Credit: ANI
During his tenure, Kohli emerged as India's most successful captain with 40 wins out of 68 matches. Known for demanding excellence, he fostered a team culture that prided itself on fitness and resilience, pushing his players to new heights on both home and international grounds.

During his tenure, Kohli emerged as India's most successful captain with 40 wins out of 68 matches. Known for demanding excellence, he fostered a team culture that prided itself on fitness and resilience, pushing his players to new heights on both home and international grounds.

Kohli's impact was particularly profound in difficult overseas conditions, notably guiding India to its first-ever series win in Australia. As he steps away, Kohli's tenure will be remembered for the fearless mindset he instilled, and his unparalleled contributions to India's cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

