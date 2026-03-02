Sanju Samson's Stellar Comeback: A Dream Realized

India's opening batsman Sanju Samson demonstrated immense focus and resilience, culminating in a match-winning performance in a critical T20 World Cup encounter against the West Indies. Samson, who had been struggling with form, turned off his phone and eschewed social media to maintain self-belief during this challenging period.

During the game, he smashed a brilliant 97 off 50 balls, helping India overcome a daunting target of 196 runs. His inning, dotted with 12 boundaries and four sixes, was instrumental in India's five-wicket victory. Samson's strategic shot selection and determination to steer the team to victory showcased his experience and capability under pressure.

Reflecting on his journey, Samson revealed how soul-searching and refining his technique helped him overcome the slump. He expressed gratitude for realizing a childhood dream, highlighting the significance of determination and self-belief in achieving personal and professional goals in the competitive arena of international cricket.