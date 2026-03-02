Bomb Scare Hits Sambalpur Court Amid Rising Hoax Threats
Odisha Police conducted a thorough search of the Sambalpur district court after receiving a bomb threat via email. Despite using sniffer dogs and metal detectors, no explosives were found. This incident marks the third such threat in two months, prompting tightened security across the area.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police intensified security operations at the Sambalpur district court following a threatening email warning of a potential bomb attack. The message, which arrived late Sunday night, prompted immediate action as authorities dispatched bomb disposal units equipped with sniffer dogs and metal detectors to the scene.
Overnight, the court premises underwent a detailed inspection in response to the threat. By Monday morning, authorities confirmed that the search had yielded no explosives or suspicious items. This incident represents the third similar threat received by agencies in a period of two months, heightening concerns over recurring hoax threats.
As a precaution, security measures have been amplified in the region, with enhanced protocols expected to remain until further notice. Recent incidents include similar threats to multiple courts across Odisha last month, all of which proved to be unfounded.
