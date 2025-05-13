Left Menu

Cricket Australia Navigates IPL Return Amid Conflict

Cricket Australia collaborates with the Indian board and government to ensure security as players decide on returning to the Indian Premier League. Resumed IPL matches pose preparation challenges for Australian players ahead of the World Test Championship Final, amid recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Updated: 13-05-2025 10:46 IST
Cricket Australia is actively engaging with both the Australian government and the Indian board to establish secure arrangements for players considering a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The popular Twenty20 competition is set to resume this week after a temporary suspension due to heightened India-Pakistan conflict, which has since subsided following a ceasefire agreement brokered over the weekend.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that the remaining 17 IPL matches would restart on May 17, with the final set for June 3. This tight schedule will challenge several players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Inglis, who must swiftly prepare for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, commencing just eight days after the IPL concludes.

In a prepared statement, Cricket Australia emphasized its commitment to supporting players in their personal decisions regarding participation in the IPL. They also affirmed continuous coordination with both the Australian authorities and the BCCI to ensure player safety. The recent militaristic dispute, triggered by an attack in Indian Kashmir, has now calmed following a ceasefire articulated by U.S. President Donald Trump and dialogue between the nuclear-armed nations.

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

