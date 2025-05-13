Left Menu

Nirav Koli: India's First CMS Rank Holder in World Kettlebell Championship

Nirav Koli has made history by becoming the first Indian to earn the Candidate Master Of Sport (CMS) rank at the International Kettlebell Marathon Federation World Championship in Spain. Competing against athletes from 22 countries, Koli secured a silver medal and plans to promote kettlebell sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST
Nirav Koli. (Photo- IKMF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Nirav Koli has etched his name in the annals of Indian sports history by becoming the first Indian to achieve the Candidate Master Of Sport (CMS) rank at the International Kettlebell Marathon Federation (IMKF) World Championship, held in Spain from May 2 to 4. This prestigious event saw participation from over 150 athletes representing 22 countries, according to an IMKF press release.

Representing India in the Jerk event, Koli successfully lifted a 40 kg kettlebell non-stop for 10 minutes, completing 142 reps, and clinching the Silver Medal in the 75-85kg Body Weight Category. In the Double Pentathlon event, his remarkable performance further cemented his achievement of earning the CMS rank, marking a significant milestone in the realm of international kettlebell sport.

Following his historic victory, Koli was hosted by Indian Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik at the Indian Embassy in Spain on May 5. A personal trainer and group instructor in Mumbai, Koli is determined to popularize kettlebell sports across India. His mission is to raise awareness about health and fitness, offering training on the versatile use of kettlebells. Koli emphasizes that proper coaching is crucial for mastering kettlebell techniques, regardless of the individual's age. Kettlebell sport, which originated in Russia, is now a global phenomenon governed by the IKMF, currently presided over by Stephane Dauvergne, with Arnav Sarkar serving as India's representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

