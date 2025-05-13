Left Menu

Mohammed Shami's Fiery Rebuff: Addressing Retirement Rumors

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has hit back at reports suggesting his retirement and questionable participation in the England series. Shami, recovering from a long injury, resumed domestic play and has dismissed claims about his future with a sharp Instagram retort. His experience remains vital for India post other senior retirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:31 IST
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has publicly responded to speculation regarding his potential retirement and doubts about his involvement in India's forthcoming tour of England. Reports indicated that Shami's participation would depend on his endurance in long spells and hinted at his possible retirement.

The bowler, who has been sidelined due to an extended injury recovery, last showcased his talent during the World Test Championship finale against Australia in 2023. Shami made a notable comeback to domestic cricket by participating in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, where he managed a commendable performance, securing seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh.

Despite increased appearances, some suggest Shami may follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test retirements. Responding fiercely, Shami posted a screenshot of these claims on Instagram, accusing the rumors of harming players' futures, and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing narrative about his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

