Virat Kohli's Test Retirement: A Major Shift in Cricket Dynamics

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali discusses the impact of Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. Ali praises Kohli's contribution to the sport, noting his ability to draw crowds and inspire players. Kohli's exit marks a significant change, affecting both India and global cricket landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:16 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking move, former Indian captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, a decision that sent ripples through the global cricketing community. Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali described Kohli's departure as a significant loss for the format, emphasizing Kohli's role in popularizing Test matches worldwide.

Ali, speaking to Sky Sports, highlighted Kohli's charisma and skill that consistently attracted spectators to the stadiums. "Virat was a pioneer, someone who always championed Test cricket, motivating crowds and setting high competitive standards," Ali remarked, noting Kohli's influence comparable to that of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli's retirement not only leaves a void in the Indian team but also presents an opportunity for England, as Moeen called it a "massive boost" given Kohli's previous performances. With 123 Test matches, 9,230 runs, and numerous accolades, Kohli's departure marks the end of an era, reshaping the future of cricket battles between India and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

